Obituary: Richard L Kujala

March 6, 1937 - August 21, 2023
Richard L. Kujala of Sand Coulee, MT died on August 21, 2023, at Peace Hospice at the age of 86. Dick was born on March 6, 1937, in Great Falls, MT.

He was raised in Sand Coulee and went to school at Centerville where he met the love of his life, Louise.

They were married on June 8, 1957, and built a house in Tracy where they raised their two daughters, Susan and Patricia.

Dick worked for over 30 years in the Montana Air National Guard.

He retired from the Guard and went on to travel the world with Louise and with some amazing family and friends.

Dick and Louise moved to Great Falls in 2015 before Louise passed away in 2016.

