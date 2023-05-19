Obituary: Richard M. Dunn

Richard M. Dunn was born on July 24, 1952, in Denver, CO to James and Charlotte (Ankeny) Dunn. He passed away peacefully on Friday, May 5, 2023, in Great Falls, Montana at the age of 70. Richard was raised in Blue Earth, Minnesota, and graduated from Blue Earth High School in 1971.

Upon graduation, Richard joined the United States Air Force and was stationed at Williams Air Force Base in Mesa, AZ. After being honorably discharged from the military in 1975, Richard attended Mankato Area Vocational School studying accounting.

Richard worked in the accounting field in Rochester and St. Paul, Minnesota before moving to Branson, Missouri in 1983. In Missouri, he worked for Bass Pro Shops and Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church.

Richard moved to Great Falls, MT in 2007 where he worked at Malmstrom Air Force Base before retiring in 2016. He was a member of St. Ann’s Cathedral in Great Falls. There he performed duties as a lector and was on the adoration ministry. Richard served as Grand Knight and was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council #1493 in Great Falls.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



