Obituary: Richard "Rich" Rowe Hausmann

Richard “Rich” Rowe Hausmann of Great Falls, MT, passed away in the early hours of Memorial Day, May 29, 2023 in Great Falls. Born in Painesville, OH, on December 1, 1948, Richard enlisted in the United States Air Force after graduating from Mentor (Ohio) High School in 1967. He served as Security Police with assignments at Ching Chuan Kang Air Base in Taiwan and Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, before being honorably discharged in 1971.

While stationed at Malmstrom, he met the first love of his life, Patricia Ann “Patty” Goerger, of Great Falls. They were married in 1970 and raised two sons, Robert “Bob” George (now 47) and Benjamin “Ben” Adam (45) in Bowling Green, OH. Richard taught electronics and automotive courses at Owens Community College until he retired. Married for 47 years, Richard and Patty loved to take long walks and bike rides, drive to the Oregon Coast for summer vacations, listen to classical music, watch movies, and spend time with their sons. Richard and Patty moved to Kalispell, MT, after they retired, where they lived together until she passed away in 2017.

In July of 2019, Richard met and was immediately smitten by the second love of his life, Patricia Ann “Patti” Wilder, whom he married on August 28, 2021. They loved to travel, take long drives in Richard’s Corvette, watch baseball games, and watch sunsets from their home in Great Falls. Richard was a gentle soul who will be greatly missed by many friends, family, and his adopted family at Victory Church.

Richard is survived by wife, Patricia Ann (Wilder) of Great Falls; sons, Bob ( Leslie Renee Merillat) of Pittsburgh, PA and, Ben, of Seattle, WA; sister, Georgieann (Wilbert) Steigerwald of Newbury, OH; brother,Gary (Su) Hausmann of Marquette, MI; stepson, Geoffrey Scott Whitehead; step-granddaughter, Stephanie May Hastings; and step-great-grandchildren, Preston Andrew Hastings and Gracie May Falcon of Great Falls.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



