Obituary: Richard "Rick" Arnold Evans

Richard "Rick" Arnold Evans was born on October 13, 1941, to George and Gertrude Evans in Wanda, MN. Following his childhood in Minnesota, he moved to Havre, MT with his brother, Dave, to work on a farm.

After college at MSU-Northern, Rick began a long retail career first with JC Penney and then with Herbergers. He moved several times during his career with time in Minot, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Billings, and Havre. He managed the Herbergers store in Great Falls for twenty years. "Mr. E," as he was known around Herbergers, retired in 1998 but soon began a new career as the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce executive director in 2000. He retired from the Chamber position in 2006 but returned a few years later in 2008 to serve as the interim director for a shorter period of time.

Rick is best known for his passion and commitment to the community. In 1998 he received the Sam Walton Leadership Award. Over the years he served on a wide range of boards and committees including 1st Interstate Bank, Great Falls Chamber of Commerce, Rotary, United Way, American Red Cross, Deaconess Hospital, and later Benefis, Spectrum Medical, Montana Chamber of Commerce, Meadowlark Country Club, and Great Falls Voyagers. For many years, he facilitated arrangements for Camp Rotary and treated it like his second home by driving up to greet campers, stocking supplies, and just checking in to make sure everything was as it should be.

In 1963, he married Patty "Rose" Bohn and they had two children, Rick and Becky. Patty passed away in 1994. Rick later met and married Deb Lautenbaugh, and they lived together in Great Falls for over 25 years.

He is survived by Deb; children, Rick (Apryl) Evans of Plainfield, Il and Becky (Russ) Carlson of Billings; grandchildren, Melissa (Dan) Kaltenberg, Kayla Evans, and Cody Evans; three great- grandchildren; brothers, Bob Evans and Chuck Evans; sisters-in-law, Dixie Evans and Sandy Evans; and many nieces and nephews. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

