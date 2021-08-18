Obituary: Richard Scott Grosser

Richard Scott Grosser, 63, of Cut Bank, passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021 at Benefis Hospital. Born December 2, 1957 in Cut Bank, MT to Leroy and Waneta (Crouch) Grosser, Richard graduated from Cut Bank High School in 1977. He joined the U. S. Army at Ft. Carson, CO, worked as a mechanic for the Army and was honorably discharged in 1982.

He lived in Conrad, MT until the early 90’s, where he worked in the oil fields and as a mechanic, returning to his hometown of Cut Bank for his remaining years. He was a mechanic at Northern Chrysler for 15 years until they closed and finished his last few years with Cut Bank Motor and Transmission. He was a strong, stubborn, hard-working man.