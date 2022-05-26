Obituary: Richard Stephen Fogleman

Richard Stephen Fogleman, 95, passed away at Peace Hospice in Great Falls on, May 19, 2022. He was born on February 25, 1927, in Philadelphia, PA to Stephen Fogleman and Thelma Lawton Fogleman. A WWII Veteran, he joined the Army Air Corps as a crypto-analyst and became a navigator. He was stationed from Greenland to The West Indies. He worked at the Navy Shipyard in Philadelphia as a welder and later worked in government service at RCA as an electronic engineer. He married Alfreda Hudders on his birthday in 1949. They had 6 children together.

Richard was a pilot and absolutely loved to fly. He was a member of the Civil Air Patrol, and he was also an Auxiliary Coast Guard member. Additionally, he was the production manager for The New Life Singers. Among his favorite hobbies were traveling, boating, riding motorcycles, roller blading, reading, and music. Richard enjoyed firearms and archery for target shooting, but never to harm an animal.