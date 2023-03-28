Obituary: Richard Thomas "Dick" Daniels, Sr.

Richard Thomas “Dick” Daniels, Sr. passed away peacefully March 23, 2023 in Great Falls, Montana at the age of 94. Dick was born in Great Falls to Rose Anne (Kuglin) and William Charles “Bill” Daniels on July 16, 1928. Dick grew up on the “West Side” surrounded by a large and loving extended family.

Dick served in the U.S. Navy from November 1946 to January 1950. He was stationed in San Diego, the USS Tucson (CL-98), and Sandia Base, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Dick began his career at the Eddies Bakery and then opened and operated several gas stations in the Great Falls area. Later, Dick focused on autobody repair and painting.

Dick married Catherine Prosborg on September 24, 1991. He showed his unending love, devotion and care for Catherine until her passing on November 8, 2000.

Through the years, Dick had many passions. In his younger days he loved to hunt, fish, boat, and run stockcars and dragsters. As years passed, Dick obtained his pilot’s license and enjoyed visiting family, friends and cities across the USA. Throughout his life, Dick showed unbridled love for animals big and small.

He is survived by his sister, Dixilee; sons, Richard and William; grandchildren, Jeremy, Rhiannon, Matthew, Zach and Jake; and nieces and nephews, William, LoriRose, Thomas, Peter, and Debbie. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter