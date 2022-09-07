Obituary: Richerd James Hutchinson

On Friday, September 2, 2022, Richerd “Rick” James Hutchinson once again found himself on the stairs to heaven. This time the door was open and the voice from beyond the light said, “Well done thou good and faithful servant . . . enter thou into the joy of thy Lord.” On the 24th of April 1966, Richerd James Hutchinson was born in Spokane, Washington. At a little over 8lbs, the doctor remarked that he was a baby moose.

In his lifetime, he earned a master's degree in human services, an associate degree in business, became a master electrician, owned two businesses, and sat on the state electrical board. His work as a master electrician can be found all over the city of Great Falls and throughout the state of Montana. As an electrical inspector, his one and only goal was to protect people's lives.

In his personal life, Rick was a provider. He believed in taking care of the people around him and giving everyone a fair deal. Because of this, it was impossible to be out in public with Rick because it felt like half of Great Falls knew him and wanted to speak with him.

He loved and was loved by his family and friends, but especially by his soul mate and wife, Shantelle. They began their life together at the age of 16 and married at the age of 21. They were blessed to have just celebrated 35 years of marriage. The pride and joy of his life was their beautiful daughter Alysha. Rick never missed a school program and was given the joy of seeing her graduate from college, walking her down the aisle, and holding his two beautiful grandbabies.