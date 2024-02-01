Watch Now
Obituary: Rita Mae Deserley

August 24, 1950 - January 28, 2024
Rita Mae Deserley
August 24, 1950 - January 28, 2024
Posted at 10:20 AM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 12:20:44-05

Rita Mae Deserley, 73, of Great Falls, passed away on Sunday, January 28, 2024. Rita was born on August 24, 1950, in Great Falls, Montana to Jim and Jessie (Johnson) Potter. She was one of seven children.

She was a loving mother, grandma, and great-grandma.

She loved being a volunteer with Easter Seals and enjoyed working with ceramics.

Rita is survived by her daughters, Angel Grant of Seattle, Washington, Jamie Bobo of Great Falls, and Tonya Jamaica of San Francisco, California; brothers, Johnny and Paul Johnson; sisters, MaryAnn Alam, Cheryl Hicks, Elizabeth Terry, and Theresa Wilson; eleven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

