Obituary: Rita Marie Murphy

Rita Marie Murphy, 82, passed away on August 20, 2022, at home.

She was born September 4, 1939, to Towfeld and Mary (Goga) Lesh. She grew up in Stockett, MT and attended school in Centerville. Rita married the love of her life, Joseph Murphy August 8, 1959, and moved to Great Falls where she worked at a collection agency. She later went to work for 25 years at Sunnyside Elementary School in the library until her retirement.

She is survived by her son, Bret (Kathy) Murphy; daughter, Stacey (Chris) Tinsley; grandchildren, Cassie (Mike) Delbridge, Carleen (Tony) Wright, Courtney (Dave) Murphy, Kelby (Carlie) Murphy, Hannah (Wes) Crawford, and Joe (Shelbe) Tinsley; and many great-grandchildren and other loved ones.