Obituary: Robert Anthony Dull

Robert Anthony Dull, 82, passed away at Peace Hospice the morning of July 24, 2021. Bob grew up in Great Falls, MT. He became a member of the Great Falls Police Department, retiring as Captain Dull in 1987.

After receiving a direct commission in the US Army Reserve his military career continued with the Montana Army Guard and he attended Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. LTC Robert Dull became the first Commander of the 495th Support Battalion which was a part of the 163rd Armored Brigade. He was instrumental in the formation of the Battalion with its headquarters in Havre, MT.