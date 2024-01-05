Obituary: Robert Bell

Robert “Bob” A. Bell, 76, of Great Falls, passed away December 23,2023. Bob was born April 23, 1947, in Clayton, Oklahoma to Oscar and Lucille (Neal) Bell. After high school, Bob joined the Army where he dedicated 22 years, with tours in Vietnam, Korea, Germany, and Alaska. In January of 2012, Bob married Leann Ferdinand, they spent 11 wonderful years together.

Bob and Leann loved to spend time at their time share in Mazatlán, Mexico. When they weren’t in Mexico, you could find Bob adventuring in the great outdoors, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and exploring the backcountry on his four-wheeler or side by side. Bob was also a member of the Moose Lodge, American Legion, and the VFW.

Bob is survived by his wife, Leann Bell of Great Falls; daughters, Roxana Bell of Juneau, AK, Robyn Bell Raker of Fairbanks, AK, Debra Bell Couch of Poteau, OK; stepson, Derek Ferdinand (Amanda) of Great Falls, MT; grandson, Robert Vandenberg (Amy) of Wasilla, AK; granddaughter, Sophia Ferdinand of Great Falls, MT; great granddaughter, Alice Vandenberg of Wasilla, AK.

