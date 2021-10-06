Obituary: Robert “Bob” Clark

Robert “Bob” Clark passed away on October 1, 2021, at the age of 62. He was born on April 14, 1959, to Bob and Marguerite Clark. He was the youngest of 6 children.

Bob graduated from C.M. Russell High School. He had many jobs, mostly in the restaurant industry.

He loved to dance, and you could find him almost every night at the JBarT. He was a self-taught dancer and lived for it. He also taught Jitterbug and Two-step.

He is survived by his brother, Pat (Penny) Cooper; sister, Laurie Murphy; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.