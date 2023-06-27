Obituary: Robert “Bob” Dawald Weigum

Robert “Bob” Dawald Weigum, 87, quietly passed away at home on June 25, 2023. He was born on March 10, 1936, in Roundup, MT to Gus and Arletta (Hamilton) Weigum.

Bob graduated from Klein High School and worked in the Wyoming oil fields after graduating. Bob and the family then moved to Lewistown to work for Eddy's Bakery, but later transferred to the Great Falls operation. Bob was instrumental in bringing Oroweat to this area. He later worked and retired with Deli Express.

Bob married the love of his life, Ruth Carlson on June 15, 1956. Together they raised their son, Robert A. Weigum. Bob enjoyed coaching his son in baseball and volunteered for the Great Falls Americans Little League.

Bob is survived by his wife, Ruth; son, Robert (Julie) Weigum; granddaughters, Kristin (Tony) Voboril, Staci Weigum, Tori (Anthony) Ray; and great-granddaughters, Lorelei Voboril and Harley Ray.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



