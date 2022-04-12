Obituary: Robert "Bob" Fisher

Robert “Bob” Fisher, 90, of Vaughn passed away on April 9, 2022. Bob was born on October 21, 1931 to Clarence E. and Maude (Fristsch) Fisher in Indianola, Nebraska.

After school Bob went on to join the United States Army and was honorably discharged after 3 years of service. He then went on to become a pipefitter for the Anaconda Company in Great Falls.

It was also here in Great Falls that he would meet the love of his life Lillian Marie. The two were wed on December 10, 1955 and would remain together for 66 years until her passing in 2019.

The two raised a family during these years and Bob found time to pursue his many passions; camping, fishing, photography, bird watching and of course football.