Obituary: Robert "Bob" G. Jones

Robert “Bob” G. Jones passed away peacefully on Friday afternoon, January 14, 2022, with family and friends at his side. He was born on January 17, 1949, in Great Falls, Montana, to James W. Jones and Dorothy Ann Jones. Bob graduated from Great Falls High School in 1967, and eventually earning his Associates Degree in Business and Management from The College of Great Falls.

Jonesy, as he was known to his friends, joined the Montana Air National Guard during his senior year of high school, a career that spanned 32 years. During his service with MANG he was promoted several times and concluded his career as a Major at the State Command Staff in Helena, MT. Bob worked for Neilson/Smith Construction on several infrastructure projects throughout the state of Montana.

He felt a higher calling and joined the Great Falls Police Department on March 8, 1971. Bob worked in many divisions during his first 15 years on the job. He enjoyed his time in the patrol and detectives’ division, but his favorite assignment was working in the juvenile division. In 1986, Bob was promoted to Chief of Police where he served for 20 years receiving several awards and citations for his service.

Upon retiring from GFPD and MANG, he took a brief pause from Public Service and worked on the ranch that he started with his three sons. Always having a passion for public service, Bob ran for City Commission in 2009, where he served for the next 8 years.

In August of 1971, Bob married Janice (Jiggs) Roos. She was his greatest helpmate and supporter. Through this lasting marriage came three sons, who he would say are his “biggest accomplishments.”