Obituary: Robert “Bob” Galloway

Robert “Bob” Galloway passed away on September 17, 2022, as a result of cardiac arrest. He was 63. Born on June 3, 1959, in Sidney, Bob grew up in the Kalispell area, and he resided in Great Falls since 1982.

Bob loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping, fishing, and ATVing with his family and friends. He also had a love for classic cars and making people laugh.

Bob is survived by his son, Brandon Galloway; daughters, Kelly Galloway, Leslie Rauscher, and Karen Rauscher; grandchildren, Keyvin Rauscher, Austin Rauscher, Jacob Petit, and Amber Walker; three great-grandchildren; and siblings, Dennis Galloway, Arnold Galloway, and Craig Galloway.