Obituary: Robert "Bob" H. Bundi

Robert H. “Bob” Bundi, 74, of Great Falls passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021, leaving behind his beloved wife of 50 years, Linda and his loving family who will miss him dearly.

A U.S. Navy Veteran, serving from 1967 to 1971, he married his high school sweetheart, Linda Lee Gordon, upon his return from the Navy. Together they had two children and owned the Glass-Art Shop from 1974 until it’s closing in 2020 after 46 years.

Bob truly loved to cook and entertain. The family plans on having a celebration of Bob’s life next summer, but in the meantime ask that you prepare your favorite meal and raise a glass in memory of Bob.