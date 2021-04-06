Obituary: Robert "Bob" J Colombe

Robert J. “Bob” Colombe, 80, of Great Falls passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Peace Hospice. Bob was born on May 29, 1940 in Elk Point, SD to Herman and Marie (Rubida) Colombe. He went on to serve his country proudly in the Air Force for over 22 years, retiring as MSGT and settling in Great Falls.

There are many that will miss him but especially his wife, Mary (Clifton) Colombe; brother George (Brenda) Colombe; sister Carolyn Colombe; and 3 nephews and one great niece. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website .