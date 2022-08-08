Obituary: Robert (Bob) James Moretti

An incredible husband, father, friend, and community member, Robert (Bob) James Moretti, 74, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on July 29, 2022, surrounded by his family at Benefis Peace Hospice House. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in January 2021. Bob was born in Niagara Falls, New York, on December 27, 1947, to Mathew Moretti and Doris Gross Moretti.

Bob always knew he wanted to go to college and that the G.I. Bill would be his best bet for getting there, so in 1967, he enlisted in the Navy. He served nearly four years as a U.S. Navy licensed air traffic controller, spending time in Cuba during the Vietnam War. It was when Bob was stationed at Naval Air Station Brunswick in Maine that he met the love of his life, Muriel. As he went on to serve in Cuba, they kept in faithful touch with each other before getting married in 1971.

Upon his honorable discharge from the Navy, Bob began what would become a life dedicated to education and learning, starting by studying civil engineering at State University of New York at Buffalo and earning his bachelor's degree in 1975. He would then go on to receive a Master of Business Administration from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York, in 1978.

While earning his MBA, he began what would become a long, loyal, and award-winning career working as a civilian for the United States Air Force. With stints in Maine, New York, Nebraska, and Massachusetts, he ultimately spent the final 25 years of his career at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Montana, serving as the Deputy Base Civil Engineer before becoming the Chief of Environmental Management.