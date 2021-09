Robert “Bob” Kercher Jr. died from Covid-19 on September 23, 2021. He was born on August 8, 1958, to Bob and Patti Peressini Kercher.

He is survived by his daughter, Gina Houston; granddaughters, Aurora and Zoey; sisters, Sharon Kercher, Lisa (Craig) Woolard, Kehrin (Calvin) Thomas; brothers, Keith, Steve (Kelli), Karl (Vanda); nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles, and many cousins.