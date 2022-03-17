Obituary: Robert "Bob" Leininger

Robert “Bob” Leininger, 85, died peacefully at his home, on Thursday, March 17, 2022. He was born in northwestern Ohio and was raised and educated there. In the 1960’s he came to Butte, MT to work on the building of the Anaconda copper concentrator and when that job was winding down, he called Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Local 139 Business Agent, Peter J. Gilligan and was told to come on up to Great Falls as he had work for the welder. Bob liked it here and stayed.

He traveled to other areas for temporary employment, some of these jobs were in places in Montana, such as Billings, Cut Bank, Havre and Glasgow. He twice traveled to Detroit, MI to work on powerhouse construction. In the 1970’s, he went to work for Great Falls Gas Co., later to become Energy West. He retired from that job after 27 years and 44 years of working at the trade.

Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding motorcycles, traveling and working in his garden and yard. One of his greatest pleasures in life was taking something that was given to him by someone because it would not work, and making it work.