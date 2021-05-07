Watch
Obituary: Robert "Bob" Leroy Hannah

August 8, 1933 - May 4, 2021
Family Photo
<b>Robert “Bob” Leroy Hannah, 87</b>
Robert “Bob” Leroy Hannah, 87
Robert “Bob” Leroy Hannah, 87, passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Benefis Hospital. Bob was born in Grand Forks, ND to Robert L. and Bessie M. Hannah. He was raised in Shelby, MT. In school, Bob excelled in sports, especially basketball.

After high school, he joined the United States Air Force where he was stationed in Germany, England, and for seven years in Japan. After the service, Bob owned a car lot in Sumter, SC, but he came back to Montana after his father passed away. While here, he worked at Montgomery Ward’s Tire Shop until it closed.

In July of 1991, he married Sharon Nierenberg Travers. They remained in Great Falls for the next thirty years until Bob’s passing. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

