Obituary: Robert "Bob" Leroy Hannah

Robert “Bob” Leroy Hannah, 87, passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Benefis Hospital. Bob was born in Grand Forks, ND to Robert L. and Bessie M. Hannah. He was raised in Shelby, MT. In school, Bob excelled in sports, especially basketball.

After high school, he joined the United States Air Force where he was stationed in Germany, England, and for seven years in Japan. After the service, Bob owned a car lot in Sumter, SC, but he came back to Montana after his father passed away. While here, he worked at Montgomery Ward’s Tire Shop until it closed.