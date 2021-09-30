Obituary: Robert "Bobby" Leo Hill

Robert “Bobby” Leo Hill passed away on September 26, 2021, due to lung and heart complications. Bobby was born to Robert Lewis Hill and Irene Elisabeth Foxall.

He married Marva Ann Corcoran and they were married for 68 years. They had 1 daughter and 6 sons; 19 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Bobby grew up in the Chinook and Sun River areas. He worked at the Anaconda Co. for 30 years and was the custodian for the L.D.S. Church for 12 years.