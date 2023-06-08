Obituary: Robert “Bobby” W. Loague

Robert “Bobby” W. Loague passed away on May 27, 2023, at Benefis Peace Hospice in Great Falls, MT. Bob was born on January 26, 1936, in Memphis, TN, the son of Jack and Lillian Loague. In Bob’s early years, he drove trucks in several states. For one of Bob’s earliest trucking jobs, he would transport two loads a day, carrying machine fuel to build the “Going to the Sun Road.” With his first paycheck from the job, he was able to buy a new Ford car in the mid-1950s.

Bob married his first wife, Mary, of Cut Bank, MT in 1957. They moved to Great Falls where their two sons were born, Jack in 1958 and Keith in 1961.

He ended up in Great Falls working for Tabor Truck Line and Builders Transport and Lumber Yard Supply Co. until 1964. He then drove for Buttrey Foods for 34 years. He received many driving awards, and he retired in 1998. Bob drove part time for FedEx until his mid-seventies.

In 1958, Bob started drag racing in a 1958 Ford at Calgary, Alberta. Bob won his class in his very first race, and then he was hooked. In 1961, Bob ran a 1960 Chevy; 1962 to 1963, he ran a 1962 Pontiac 421 Super Duty; 1966 t0 1967, he ran a 1966 Chevelle; 1969 to 1972, he ran his first rail car front engine dragster with Mike Delanoy; from 1973 to 1975, Bob raced a 1955 Chevy; in 1976 he ran a 1956 Chevy with Curt Moore; and in 1977 to 1983 he ran a yellow front engine dragster.

Bob also had a love for buying, selling, and racing factory muscle cars and street rods all his adult life.

Bob married Joy Ulsh in 1995, and Joy was an integral part of his automotive and racing career.

He is survived by his wife, Joy; sons, Jack Loague and Keith (Katherine) Loague; grandchildren, Robert T. Loague and Brandy Loague; and great-grandson, Dameon Enochs.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

