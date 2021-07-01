Obituary: Robert C. Jewell

June 22, 2021 brought great sadness to our family as we said goodbye to our beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and good friend Robert C. Jewell, 92, of Great Falls. Born January 22, 1929 in Havre, MT to Ernest A. and Edith Mae (Hickethier) Jewell, Bob was raised on a farm and ranch north of Havre. He graduated from Havre High School in 1947.

He met Marleen R. DeMars at the Havre Junior Rifle Club and they married on February 28, 1951. He joined the U. S. Army in 1951, serving honorably for 2 years until 1953, then joined the Reserves from 1954 to 1973. He was very proud of his family’s and his service in the Army.

Bob attended Northern Montana College, receiving a Teaching Certificate, then continued his education at the University of Montana, earning a Masters Degree in Education and Administration. The family lived in Kremlin, MT from 1954 to 1959, moved to Havre from 1960 to 1963, then Glasgow from 1963 to 1968, making a final move to Great Falls in 1968 until present day. WOnce he earned his teaching certificate he became a teacher, then vice principal and eventually a principal prior to retiring. He volunteered with Fish Wildlife and Parks, was a Junior Rifle Club coach in Great Falls, and a canoe instructor.