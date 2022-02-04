Obituary: Robert E. Cummings

Robert E. Cummings, 85, a retired salesman, construction worker, carpenter, and amateur farmer passed away of natural causes in the arms of his wife, Judy, on January 27, 2022, at his residence. Bob or “Bobby Gene” as he was known by his friends, was born on March 11, 1936, in Fairview, Montana. His family later settled in Great Falls. He went to school at St. Mary’s and then Great Falls Central, graduating in 1954.

He joined the Air National Guard and served 21 years both full time and part time. After spending some time doing carpenter work, he went to work for the Lewis family at Western Sign. He moved to road work for the Lewis’ and spent several years making highways safe with guardrails and delineators and those wonderful rest stop ahead signs. Between all of his day jobs, he and a friend started North Montana Wrestlers. He coached many kids in the fine art of wrestling.

In 1978 he decided to go into business for himself being a carpenter-contractor. He remodeled many businesses in Great Falls and built houses and duplexes and, of course, many other things pertaining to carpentry.

When business slowed down in 1986, he packed up his wife and moved to a farm on the north bench of Highwood. They stayed there for 24 years. He raised chickens, turkeys, sheep, and a herd of cattle. He would get upset with his wife as she would name the cows and baby calves and then he was not allowed to sell any animal that had a name.