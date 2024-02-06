Obituary: Robert E. Tucker

Robert E. Tucker, 89, of Great Falls, died on January 23, 2024, of natural causes. He was born in Summitville, Tennessee, on March 29, 1934. He spent most of his early years in Michigan, where he enlisted in the Air Force in 1951. He served in Korea and Japan during the Korean War. In 1955, he married Monica Martinez in Oakland, California.

He retired from the Air Force in 1980 and worked briefly for City Motors prior to attending what was then the College of Great Falls. In 1982, he graduated with honors, earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. He later worked for the Boeing Company and Air Force Civil Service.

Survivors include his wife, Monica; five daughters, Kathryn (John) Tucker Burkhardt of Vancouver, WA, Cheryl (Alan) Gould of Sun City West, AZ, Dani Williams of Vancouver, WA, Monica (Roger) Anderson of Vancouver, WA, and Holly (Dale) Tucker Owen of Lakewood, WA. He also enjoyed four beautiful granddaughters; three great-grandsons; and one great-granddaughter.

