Obituary: Robert Earl Braddee

Robert Earl Braddee passed away unexpectedly on October 12, 2021, due to complications from COVID. He was born on June 5, 1951, to James and Annie Braddee in Fort Dix, Burlington, New Jersey. He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1971. He was on the football team in 1969 as a defensive tackle when the Mighty Bison took the All-State Championship.

He wanted to serve his country following graduation, so he completed the training as a Paratrooper in the U.S. Army at Fort Benning, GA. He served in that capacity until his honorable discharge. He returned to Great Falls and worked for several years with Service Master until his retirement.