Obituary: Robert Earle Tweedy

Robert Earle Tweedy, 82, of Great Falls, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Robert was born on July 8, 1939, in Rushville, Indiana to Lowell and Eva (Chapman) Tweedy. He joined the US Air Force after high school and made it a life-long career. When he retired, he was a squadron first sergeant at Malmstrom AFB. He served his country for 24 years.

He met Carolan Porter and they were married on December 5, 1982, in Great Falls. They were together for 39 years. She was his rock.

Robert’s greatest accomplishment was his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He loved his title of “Papa.” He was rarely seen without at least one grandchild or great-grandchild in tow. He enjoyed Ford Mustang cars and tinkering with motors. He loved spending time and doing things with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.