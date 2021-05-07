Watch
Obituary: Robert Edward Rigney

January 16, 1937 - May 1, 2021
Family Photo
Robert Edward Rigney, 84, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Robert was born on January 16, 1937, to Helena (Melton) Rigney and Lester Lee Rigney in Thermopolis, Wyoming. They later moved to Great Falls, Montana where he attended local schools and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1955.

At 18, he joined the Army and served 18 months in Korea on the DMZ. At which time, he was honorably discharged and returned to Montana. He worked for the railroad for a short time. He then joined the Montana Air National Guard. He was with them for 33 years and again, was honorably discharged and retired as a Chief Master Sergeant. He later went to work for H and R Block for about 17 years.

