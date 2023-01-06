Obituary: Robert Eugene Gibson

Robert “Bob” Eugene Gibson, 86 years of age, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, MT. Robert was diagnosed with Kidney Cancer in October 2022 and spent the following months battling the disease.

Robert was born on July 19, 1936, in Los Angeles, CA. Robert was married for 53 years to the love of his life, Phyllis Jean Shaples. Their children are Wendy Christofferson, Wade Borowy, Mimi (Shawn) Berlinger and Robert (Trinity) Gibson. Together they have 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Robert was a renowned career military French Horn player. He served in both the Air Force and Navy from 1952 – 1982. During this time, he and his wife, who also played French horn, played in several community bands and orchestras. After retirement he taught at several public schools. He played French Horn in the Great Falls Symphony for 20 years and he and his wife also played with the Great Falls Municipal Band.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

