Obituary: Robert George Robertson

Robert George Robertson was born in Lamore, North Dakota and raised on a small farm with his mother Emilia and father Herbert along with sisters; Darlene, Eleanor, Laverne and Betty. The family later moved to Pierre, South Dakota where Robert completed high school while working as a plumber. After high school Robert took a job with the Barreck Cattle Company as a top hand. This is when he started Bronc riding and participating in rodeos.

Robert met Maxine Alleman while in Pierre and they were later married. Shortly after, the family moved from Pierre to Rapid City, South Dakota where Robert worked on military housing. It was during this time Rick and Ann were born.

After completion of this project the family moved to Great Falls, Montana where Robert worked as a superintendent completing the Malmstrom base housing project. Robert then began working for a small company, Sletten Construction. His son Wade was born shortly after. Robert became the head of the Bridge Division where he rapidly expanded the size of the company and later became President of Sletten Construction. He worked there until the time of his death.

Robert's greatest joys included hunting, fishing, spending time on the Smith River with his family and his beloved dogs. He often took his son's and son in law, Tom, on his hunting and fishing adventures to Alaska, Canada, Russia, Mexico and afar. Robert purchased a sheep hunting outfit in Canada and guided many hunters on successful hunts. At 78 years young he hiked the mountains of British Columbia and took a large Stone Sheep Ram.

Robert was a very special dad, grandpa and great grandpa. He had 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Robert was married twice. He will be greatly missed. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

