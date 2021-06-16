Obituary: Robert Isaac Donovan

Robert Isaac Donovan, age 76, passed away on January 19, 2021, at St Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado. Robert graduated from Fergus High School in 1962. Subsequently, he received a degree in Chemistry and was highly regarded and published in the field of nuclear waste. He also found his true passion in mentoring others.

He is survived by his daughter, Erin Maness; brother, James Donovan; sisters, Tricia Watson and Jeanne Donovan; two grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.