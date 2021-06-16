Watch
Obituary: Robert Isaac Donovan

January 23, 1944 - January 19, 2021
Family Photo
Robert Isaac Donovan, age 76, passed away on January 19, 2021, at St Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado. Robert graduated from Fergus High School in 1962. Subsequently, he received a degree in Chemistry and was highly regarded and published in the field of nuclear waste. He also found his true passion in mentoring others.

He is survived by his daughter, Erin Maness; brother, James Donovan; sisters, Tricia Watson and Jeanne Donovan; two grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel (1410 13th Street South). Family and friends are welcome to a gathering at Gibson Park after the service. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

