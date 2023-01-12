Watch Now
Obituary: Robert James “Bob” Stainsby

Family Photo
Posted at 9:02 AM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 11:03:01-05

Robert James “Bob” Stainsby, 83, of Great Falls, died of heart failure on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Bob was born on September 5, 1939, in Great Falls to James A. and Flora V. Stainsby.

He was a College of Great Falls graduate and worked in the insurance adjusting field his entire career of 33 years.

In 1960 Bob married his best friend and sweetheart, Gretchen Mae Richards. They were married 50 years before her passing on April 11, 2011. Together they had two sons, Craig Stainsby (Marlo Athun) and Rob Stainsby (Kristina Landon).

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

