Obituary: Robert John “Bob” Mogensen

Robert John “Bob” Mogensen, 82, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Bob was born on January 7, 1939, in Great Falls, MT to Florence and Jack Mogensen. He grew up in Augusta, MT.

Bob enjoyed growing up in Augusta, hunting and fishing with his father, and having great times with friends. He joined the Navy when he was 17. He enjoyed his naval career and seeing the world. After leaving the Navy, he became a construction worker and enjoyed working in different parts of the U.S. He met his best friend and the love of his life, Vi Sweeney, in Great Falls. They were married on March 20, 1981. Bob was the proud father of John Robert Mogensen whom he dearly loved.