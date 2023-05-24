Obituary: Robert John Langan

Robert John Langan, 45, passed away on May 20, 2023. Robert was born on November 8, 1977, in Great Falls, MT to Richard and Dorothy Langan. He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1997.

He worked for Montana Fish & Wildlife, Dale Lawn Service, and as a Meat Clerk at Everyday IGA. He enjoyed spending his free time hunting and fishing.

Robert is survived by his partner Lonnie Hanson; Tiana Hanson whom he helped raise, and he loved with all his heart; parents Richard and Dorothy Langan; sister, Stephanie (Rob) Writing Bird-Duffy, and brother Kenneth (Kelly) Writing Bird; nephews Kason and Kole Writing Bird, Matt and Brian Wilhelm; nieces, Madison Writing Bird, Arian Taub Smith.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



