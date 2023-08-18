Obituary: Robert John Lindow

Robert John Lindow passed away at Benefis Healthcare on August 9, 2023 with his loving family by his side. Robert was born on July 10, 1949 in Saginaw, Michigan to John and Stella Lindow. He graduated from Reese Michigan High School in 1967.

Directly following his graduation, Robert joined the U.S Army as an active duty recruit until his discharge in 1971. Sometime in the years to follow, he met the love of his life, Carol Sue Stockham. They met at the Dearborn Inn and in 1979, they made their vows to love and cherish one another. They were married for 38 years until Carol’s passing in 2017.

He reenlisted into the U.S Army Reserves from 1993-2004 as the Construction Supervisor. His time in the Army lead him all across the world, but his home was made in Craig, MT.

Robert is survived by his three sons, one sister, and four grandchildren.


