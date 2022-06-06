Obituary: Robert Joseph Collins

Robert Joseph Collins, 36, shocked us all when he suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on May 31, 2022. He blessed us with his presence beginning on September 29, 1985. Belonging to a large family, he had four children of his own. Calling him Dad are Tierra Laque, 18, Cadence Collins-Laque, 13, Noah Collins, 9, and Aries Deshner, 2.

Robert, called Bobby in his younger years, went to Farwell Elementary School in Mead, WA and then Glacier Elementary in Columbia Falls, MT. He also attended Columbia Falls Junior High and High Schools.

Outside was his playground. Playing until it got dark and not afraid to get dirty, he loved camping, fishing, hiking, and working outside. He was naturally good at and loved landscaping. Robert got the biggest kick out of making an area beautiful using well placed plants, trees, and grass.

Robert liked to draw, and he had many tattoos. He used his dremel to carve artwork into granite remnants, wooden boxes, and other stones. His favorite thing was playing video games and doing anything with his kids including riding bikes, goofing off in the yard, hanging by the fire pit, camping, and of course, fishing.

Siblings, Denise Pilgrim, 60, Darryl Hutchison, 58, Jerry Collins 49, Angel Slater, 48, Andrea Barry, 42, Justin Collins, 41, Katelynn Drum, 39, and Brittany Stout, 35 all have their own Robert stories.