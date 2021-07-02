Obituary: Robert Julius Somerfeld

On June 29, 2021 Robert Julius Somerfeld left this world for greener pastures. He was born on May 8, 1933 to Julius and Margarithe Neuman Somerfeld. He married Deloris Ann Daley on December 7, 1952 in Great Falls and they made their life together on the farm on the Neuman Bench outside of Power, MT. Deloris passed away in 2005.

Robert was competitive in sports, he played football and basketball for the Power Pirates graduating in 1952. He was still attending his great-grandchildren’s games in Power or listening to the games on the radio. He was an avid bowler for many years on several different teams and traveled to many tournaments, he usually was the anchor.

Many family weekend fishing trips were enjoyed while the kids were growing up. He liked taking the boat out fishing on Holter, Nilan, Bean Lake and Gibson. Robert enjoyed going to dances and he was a smooth dancer. Later when his vehicle had a CD player you got to listen to Polka music on the trip. He rarely missed the Fiddlers on a Sunday afternoon.