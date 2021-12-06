Watch
Obituary: Robert Marion Bryant

December 20, 1931 - November 29, 2021
Family Photo
Posted at 11:06 AM, Dec 06, 2021
Robert M. Bryant, 89, of Fairfield, Montana, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 29, 2021. Robert was born on December 20, 1931, to Russel and Oma Bryant in Palestine, Illinois. He graduated from Wolf Lake High School in 1949 and went on to receive his pastoral certificate from Berean School of the Bible (Assembly of God).

Robert started as a pastor in Eldorado, IL. He then served as pastor for Browning, Baker, Plains, and Fairfield. He was the children’s pastor in Great Falls for 10 years.

He then served as a senior citizen pastor for 2 years also in Great Falls. He was an active Assembly of God minister for 60 years.

Robert married Evie Elizabeth Cox. They were together for 21 years until she was tragically killed in a car accident. He married JoAnn Reisig in Tillamook, Oregon on May 18, 1974. They were together for 47 years.

