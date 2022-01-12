Obituary: Robert "Mike" Michael Doran

Robert “Mike” Michael Doran, 77, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022 due to heart related issues. Mike was born on March 1, 1944 in Helena, Montana to Dr. Michael “Pat” Patrick Doran and Joyce Marie (Bowcutt) Doran. Mike graduated from Great Falls High School in 1962. Mike later attended the College of Great Falls and the University of Montana and graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelors Degree in English from the University of Montana.

After teaching English for two years in Roy, MT, Mike went on to start his own business in Great Falls. The company, Agrivet, sold Purina Feeds and hay. Shortly thereafter, he started another business, Doran Hay Company, where he enjoyed many decades in the hay and trucking industry. He worked more recently for Missouri River Trucking & Excavating and was immensely proud of the automatic truck assigned to him by Joe Horner.

He married his first wife, Donna (Larson) VanHeel in December of 1966 and from that marriage they had two daughters, Heather Rohlf and Hallie Schumaker, and one son, Casey Doran. Mike and Donna later divorced and on July 24, 1982, Mike married the love of his life, Colleen (McDonald) Doran and they became a blended family of 6. Mike and Colleen went on to be husband and wife, dance partners and best friends for the next 39 years.

Mike had a passion for many things in life and he shared many of those with his wife. They were members of a local square-dancing group, Dudes And Dolls, and traveled to places all around the state to participate in square dance festivals. Mike loved classic cars and had a particular fondness for Mercedes and Volkswagens. He was a proud member of the Skunk Wagon Car Club and the Altered Classics Car Club.