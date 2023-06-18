Obituary: Robert P. "Bob" Vylasek

Robert P. “Bob” Vylasek passed away on June 13, 2023, at the age of 75. Bob was born on October 25, 1948, in Havre to Mary Ann (Chase) and Robert Vylasek. Bob grew up in Cut Bank where he proudly achieved the status of Eagle Scout while in school and graduated from Cut Bank High School in 1967. Bob served in the United States Marine Corps from 1968 to 1972 when he left with an honorable discharge.

Bob and Norma (Graham) married on January 5, 1974. At that time, Bob and his brother, Steve were owners of Big Sky 66, a full-service gas station and U-Haul dealership, from March 1973 until September 1978. Bob was a true salesman at heart, selling cars at Havre Ford from 1980-84 while attending and graduating with a bachelor's in business and a minor in automotive from Northern Montana College in 1982.

In 1984, Bob and Norma moved to Great Falls and had two sons, Tyrel Robert and Christopher James. In Great Falls, he started a career selling flooring at his business, Mr. Carpet, from 1984 until 1992. After leaving the carpet business, he went to work selling cars for Don Ryan Olds and Major Motors. Bob eventually became the Owner/Operator of Radian Motors, selling vehicles and toppers.

He “retired” and sold Radian Motors in June 2018 but never left his love of automobiles too far behind. He owned and restored numerous oldies over the years, giving him much pleasure working on and displaying them for friends and customers.

Bob is survived by his wife and two sons. He is also survived by his brother, Steve Vylasek in Missoula, and half-sister, Donna Larson in California. Surviving nieces and nephews are Stacey (spouse, Wilhelm, Emerson, Harper, Eli), Adam, Tracy, Jason, Amber, and Haley. He is also survived by many beloved relatives and friends.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



