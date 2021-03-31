Obituary: Robert (Porky) Komeotis

Robert (Porky) Komeotis was taken from us too soon! He died from multiple gunshot wounds on March 20, 2021.

Robert was born January 21, 1992 to Harold Komeotis and Tammy LaForge in Butte, MT and was adopted by Joseph and Barbra Komeotis at 3 months old. Porky was raised in Great Falls, where he attended school at Longfellow Elementary and East Middle School. Growing up he enjoyed camping, fishing, riding his bike, eating peanut butter sandwiches, listening to music and hanging out with his friends and family.