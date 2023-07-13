Obituary: Robert Ratliff

Robert Gene Ratliff (1931-2023): Son, Brother, Father, Papa and Great Grandpa, Bob lived a life dedicated to loving Jesus and serving those around him. Bob graduated to Heaven in the early morning hours of July 8th.

In his early years Bob served in the National Guard, retiring after 20 years. He spent over 29 years as a State Farm Insurance Agent in Billings before moving to Fairfield to follow his dream. A dream to farm with his son Jay and be part of an amazing farming community. He got to enjoy many harvest seasons and a multitude of close friends.

Bob’s life was filled with the joy of his family. His marriage to his best friend Betty was the greatest joy, spanning 69 years. Bob cherished his three surviving sisters: Betty, Sharon and Doyla. He loved his daughter Tena Moore, his sons Jay and Stacy Ratliff, and their spouses. Bringing another level of joy were his grandchildren Jodi Smith, Dirk and Carson Allen, Jordon, Spencer, and Taylor Ratliff, Courtney McLean, Calley Ratliff, and Caitlynn Vogl, and Madelena, Robert, and Silvia Ratliff, as well as their respective spouses. Bob’s joy overflowed when he spent time with his 7 beautiful Great Grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



