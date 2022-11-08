Obituary: Robert Ray Ronish

Robert Ray Ronish, aged 88, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at his home in Great Falls. Robert was born on September 10, 1934, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, to Theodore R. Ronish and Irene B. Ronish. He graduated from the University of Wyoming in 1957 and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserve. He entered Active Duty in February 1958, accepting a regular Army appointment in July 1959. He completed the Infantry Officer course and was assigned to the 31st Infantry Regiment in the Republic of Korea, from December 1960 to March 1962. He later served with the 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley, KS and was then assigned to Okinawa, Japan. His final active-duty assignment was at Fort Huachuca, AZ. Robert then spent 20 years in the U.S. Army Reserve.

He retired from the U.S. Army Reserve in September 1994 in the rank of Colonel. After he left Active Duty, Robert was employed by the Department of the Army in several civil service positions, retiring after a twenty-year career. During retirement, he lived in Arizona and Colorado before settling in Great Falls, Montana in 2004, with Lois, his beloved wife of 68 years. In addition to Lois, Robert is survived by his daughter, Renee (Dennis) Thompson, of Tucson, AZ; sons, Shane (Svetlana) Ronish of Alexandria, VA and Clay (Cherie) Ronish of Great Falls, MT; two granddaughters, Keely and Anna; and two grandsons, Nick and Zach.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website .



