Obituary: Robert Victor “Bob” Lemoine

Robert Victor “Bob” Lemoine, aged 98, passed away, the morning of July 27, 2022, at Peace Hospice. Bob was born on December 9, 1923, to Italian immigrant parents, Joseph and Flamina Lemoine who had chosen to settle in Sand Coulee, MT.

With WWII on the horizon, Bob enlisted in the US Army entering active service in March 1944. He was then sent to Texas and Louisiana as an artillery mechanic and departed for the Rhineland of Central Europe in October 1944. Bob attained the rank of T4 Tech Sergeant earning three service medals, the good conduct medal, the MM Rifle, Carbine marksmanship medal, and two overseas bars. Returning to the USA in March 1946, Bob received an honorable discharge from the Army 138th Ordnance Maintenance Division.