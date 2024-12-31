Obituary: Robert Vincent Brand

Robert “Bob” Vincent Brand passed away on December 25, 2024 at the age of 85. Robert was born October 4th, 1939 in Brooklyn, New York, the first of three children born to Grace and Michael Brand. He grew up in Brooklyn and attended Regis High School and Fordham University, graduating with a major in English.

He gradually made his way out of the big city moving west first to Rifle, Colorado then to Billings, MT and finally to Black Eagle, MT. In Billings he met and married Linda Hopkins. He and Linda had 2 daughters, Kristine and Heather. They later divorced.

In Great Falls he worked for KRTV/KFBB producing television commercials. He then worked in sales and as a Census taker before working for Intermountain Surveys, Interviews and Research. After leaving there, he spent his remaining working years in retail sales working for K-mart, Big Bear and Staples.

In 2005 he and his daughters took a trip to Italy and he discovered a passion for traveling. He explored different parts of Europe at least once, sometimes twice a year until 2019. He loved researching his destinations, including trying to learn the local languages and history. Upon returning from each trip he loved sharing pictures and stories of his adventures with his family.

In 2020 he relocated to Washington to be closer to Heather due to health concerns and he resided there until he passed.

In addition to traveling he loved classical music and movies, especially old cinema, musicals, and Hitchcock and was an avid reader.

He was proudest of his daughters and grandchildren and it was not uncommon for Kris and Heather to go somewhere and hear “you must be Bob’s girls”.

He is preceded in death by his parent Michael & Grace Brand. He is survived by his daughters Kristine (Andrew) Bohl of Great Falls, MT; Heather (Dusty) Brett of Maple Valley WA, grandsons Vincent Bohl, Stratton Bohl, Jonah Brett and Chase Brett; sisters Carole Fox of Massapequa NY, Barbara (Rob) Mirabello of Springfield VA and many nieces and nephews.

No services are planned and a private family memorial has taken place.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to your local public library or meals on wheels program.

