Obituary: Robert Vincent Gazzerro

Robert “Bob” Vincent Gazzerro, 68, of Great Falls, MT passed away at his home on August 27th, 2023. He was surrounded by his wife Tami, as well as his daughter, Stephanie, and son-in-law, Matt Martinka. Bob was born May 11th, 1955 in Great Falls, MT to John and Rose Gazzerro.

Bob and Tami were married in Couer d’Alene, ID on May 29th, 1992. They decided not to have any children together as they already had 3 daughters: Stephanie (9), Stacie (6), and Misty (5) at the time of their marriage. He and Tami have lived in Riverton, UT since 1993.

Bob graduated from Great Falls High School, then went to college in Spokane, WA. He completed his bachelor’s degree in Accounting at the College of Great Falls in 1992. He went into sales for several companies over the years, but didn’t use his accounting degree until he was in his 50’s. He retired in 2020.

Bob is survived by his father (John), wife (Tami), daughters (Stephanie, Stacie, and Misty), son-in-laws (Matt and George), his brothers (Jim and Tony), sisters-in-law (Joi and Anita), nieces (Wynter, Chaprelle, and Hailey), nephew (Chase and Hunter), and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held on September 17th in Great Falls, MT at the Knights of Columbus Hall (906 Central West, Great Falls, MT 59404) from 12pm until 4pm. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Dignity Memorial website.

