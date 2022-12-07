Obituary: Robert Vincent Periman

Robert Vincent Periman passed away on November 22, 2022, at his home surrounded by his wife and boys after a brief but valiant battle with cancer. Robert was the second of five children born to Donald Ralph Periman and Rose McDonnell Periman in Deer Lodge, Montana on January 20, 1961. Bob spent his early childhood living and running amok at numerous substations around Montana while his father worked for the railroad.

The family moved to Great Falls Montana in 1975 to work and live at Ryan Dam. Bob continued school and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1979. Bob moved to Wyoming in 1982 following work during the oil boom. He became a licensed electrician and eventually began working for Chevron at the Carter Creek Gas Plant. He later became a Construction Rep working on projects in Wyoming, Oklahoma, Nebraska, North Dakota, Texas and lastly working overseas in Angola, Africa. Bob retired from Chevron in June of 2021.

Bob married Lora Blackhurst Kilborn in June 1999. Bob and Lora had two boys Cristofer and Casey. The boys were Bob’s absolute pride and joy. He loved watching his boys as they played in numerous sports. He gained so many friends during those baseball summers that they are all considered “family” to this day.

Bob loved the outdoors, hunting, camping, fishing, or doing anything he could to spend time with his boys. His family was everything to Bob as he worked hard and sacrificed a lot to provide for his wife and boys.

He is survived by his wife Lora and boys Cristofer and Casey of Evanston, Wyoming. Mother Rosemarie Periman. Brothers Ken Periman and Bill (Ann-Margaret) Periman, Sisters Annie (Bill) Gilbert and Tana Periman (James Nye) all of Great Falls, Montana. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Crandall Funeral Home website.

